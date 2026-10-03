Funeral bus overturns on Ananthagiri Ghat road, 4 women dead
A bus carrying about 50 people to a funeral in Telangana's Vikarabad district overturned on the Ananthagiri Ghat Road, leaving four women dead and several others injured.
The driver reportedly lost control while going downhill; three women died instantly, and one more died at the hospital.
SP Sneha Mehra inspects crash site
Locals rushed to help right after the accident, with police and rescue teams joining in soon after.
The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, then were moved to Vikarabad Government Hospital.
Superintendent of Police Sneha Mehra visited the accident site and examined the circumstances leading to the mishap, and later visited the injured passengers at the government hospital and directed doctors to ensure that they received the best possible medical treatment.
Officials probe cause of Vikarabad crash
Officials are now looking into what caused the crash, such as road conditions or other factors.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy shared his condolences with affected families and has asked authorities to ensure all medical support for those injured.