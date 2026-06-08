G Kishan Reddy announces India has coal for 80 days
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced that India has enough coal to power the country for 80 days, highlighting a big step toward energy security.
He credited Prime Minister Modi's leadership and pointed to record annual coal production of 1,040 million tons as proof that the country is prepared, even during tricky monsoon months.
G Kishan Reddy emphasizes critical minerals
Reddy emphasized how the government is exploring critical minerals both at home and abroad (including critical mineral blocks acquired in Argentina), with auctions underway for resource-rich areas.
He also noted that private companies are being encouraged to import processed or semi-processed critical minerals into India to boost industry.
Comparing today's achievements with past controversies under previous governments, he said, Since 2014, we have made significant progress in production and resource management.