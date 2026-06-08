G Kishan Reddy announces India has coal for 80 days

G Kishan Reddy emphasizes critical minerals

Reddy emphasized how the government is exploring critical minerals both at home and abroad (including critical mineral blocks acquired in Argentina), with auctions underway for resource-rich areas.

He also noted that private companies are being encouraged to import processed or semi-processed critical minerals into India to boost industry.

Comparing today's achievements with past controversies under previous governments, he said, Since 2014, we have made significant progress in production and resource management.