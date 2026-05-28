G. Kishan Reddy says coal gasification could save India ₹3tn

Indian government approved ₹375 billion scheme

Reddy pointed out that with global conflicts like the one in West Asia making supplies uncertain, coal gasification is key for uninterrupted access to vital products.

The government is backing this push with a ₹375 billion scheme approved earlier this month.

Plus, new policies to encourage urea production through gasification are almost ready, so India's aiming for less dependence on other countries and more homegrown solutions.