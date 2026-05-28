G. Kishan Reddy says coal gasification could save India ₹3tn
India
Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy says coal gasification could save India up to ₹3 trillion a year by helping produce chemicals, fertilizers, and hydrogen.
At a roadshow on May 28, he highlighted how turning coal into syngas can boost the country's economic security and help us make these essentials ourselves.
Indian government approved ₹375 billion scheme
Reddy pointed out that with global conflicts like the one in West Asia making supplies uncertain, coal gasification is key for uninterrupted access to vital products.
The government is backing this push with a ₹375 billion scheme approved earlier this month.
Plus, new policies to encourage urea production through gasification are almost ready, so India's aiming for less dependence on other countries and more homegrown solutions.