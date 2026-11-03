G Parameshwara urges release of ₹22,400.58cr drought relief for farmers
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has written to the central government, asking for a quick release of ₹22,400.58 crore in drought relief.
The request, sent on November 2, 2026, to PM Modi and key ministers, is meant to support farmers across 226 taluks where drought has damaged 57.93 lakh hectares of crops.
Karnataka raises relief ask after guidelines
After new central guidelines came out in late October 2026 (notified on October 26, 2026), Karnataka bumped up its relief ask from ₹20,585.73 crore to ₹22,400.58 crore.
Even with higher per-hectare rates now (₹11,000-₹30,000), Parameshwara feels the support falls short of real farming costs.
He's also pushing for fairer distribution using Karnataka's FRUITS (Farmer Registration and Unified Beneficiary Information System) database so help actually reaches those who need it most.