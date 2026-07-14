Gade Vijaya Lakshmi withdraws petition over possible custodial death
India
Gade Vijaya Lakshmi has decided to withdraw her petition about her son, Gade Sai Krishna, who was allegedly detained by police and then went missing after his arrest on May 6.
The case raised concerns about possible custodial death, as Krishna was handed over to Krishnalanka police but has not been seen since.
Police not produced Gade Sai Krishna
Vijaya Lakshmi filed the withdrawal in High Court on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. The police still have not produced Krishna, causing delays.
She also mentioned she was not aware of another petition asking for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into what happened to her son.
Both petitions are likely to come up for hearing on July 15.