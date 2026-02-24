Gadkari says Bengaluru-Chennai expressway will be ready by December India Feb 24, 2026

Big news for travelers—Nitin Gadkari just announced the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will be fully open by December.

Once it's done, you'll be able to get between the two cities in just two hours instead of slogging through a long drive.

The update came during the Build India Infra Awards, where Gadkari also touched on other major road projects.