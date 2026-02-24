Gadkari says Bengaluru-Chennai expressway will be ready by December
Big news for travelers—Nitin Gadkari just announced the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will be fully open by December.
Once it's done, you'll be able to get between the two cities in just two hours instead of slogging through a long drive.
The update came during the Build India Infra Awards, where Gadkari also touched on other major road projects.
Other major road projects
The Delhi-Dehradun expressway is now complete, making that trip just two hours as well.
Gadkari shared plans to cut 320km off the Delhi-Chennai route and build more eco-friendly roads across India.
Plus, hydrogen fuel stations are coming soon on 10 routes, showing a push toward cleaner travel options.