Galgotias University booted from India AI Impact Summit for lying
Galgotias University landed in hot water after showing off a Chinese robot dog as their own invention at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
Professor Neha Singh introduced the robot, called "Orion," but it turned out to be a Unitree Go2 procured from the Chinese firm Unitree.
Registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur explained, "We never want the image of the university or the country to be ruined," and stressed there was no intent to mislead—saying Orion was meant for student learning, not claimed as in-house tech.
Ministry orders to pack up stall
After things blew up online (including another video where a foreign drone was shown as their own), the Ministry of Electronics and IT told Galgotias to pack up their stall at Bharat Mandapam.
The university has apologized, saying it was caused by an ill-informed representative and promising a review.
Professor Singh is still on staff while they look into what happened.