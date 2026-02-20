Galgotias University booted from India AI Impact Summit for lying India Feb 20, 2026

Galgotias University landed in hot water after showing off a Chinese robot dog as their own invention at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Professor Neha Singh introduced the robot, called "Orion," but it turned out to be a Unitree Go2 procured from the Chinese firm Unitree.

Registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur explained, "We never want the image of the university or the country to be ruined," and stressed there was no intent to mislead—saying Orion was meant for student learning, not claimed as in-house tech.