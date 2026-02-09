Gamer's blood pressure hits 300 during PUBG, dies from hemorrhage

Kaif, who lived in Meerut's Khairnagar area, had a history of high blood pressure since it suddenly shot up 10 years ago. His father, Mohammad Farooq, a property dealer, confirmed that Kaif was under regular treatment for his condition, according to local media reports. Despite family efforts to curb his mobile usage, Kaif continued spending long hours on his phone, including making social media reels.

Gaming impact

Similar incident last week

The incident has again brought forth the concept of smartphone dependence as a form of behavioural addiction and its associated health risks. As recently as last week, three minor sisters in Ghaziabad died by suicide after their parents objected to their excessive online gaming. The minors had become addicted to a task-based "Korean love game" during the pandemic.