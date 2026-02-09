Gamer's blood pressure hits 300 during PUBG, dies from hemorrhage
A 22-year-old man, identified as Mohammad Kaif, died after suffering a brain hemorrhage while playing an online game. The incident took place at his office in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where he collapsed suddenly. Media reports state that his blood pressure had spiked above 300mmHg. He was rushed to a nearby nursing home and later admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, but passed away on Sunday morning.
Kaif, who lived in Meerut's Khairnagar area, had a history of high blood pressure since it suddenly shot up 10 years ago. His father, Mohammad Farooq, a property dealer, confirmed that Kaif was under regular treatment for his condition, according to local media reports. Despite family efforts to curb his mobile usage, Kaif continued spending long hours on his phone, including making social media reels.
The incident has again brought forth the concept of smartphone dependence as a form of behavioural addiction and its associated health risks. As recently as last week, three minor sisters in Ghaziabad died by suicide after their parents objected to their excessive online gaming. The minors had become addicted to a task-based "Korean love game" during the pandemic.