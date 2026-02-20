Gandhi arrives at Sultanpur court for defamation case hearing
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi showed up at a Sultanpur court on Friday, Feb 20, 2026 for a defamation case brought by BJP's Vijay Mishra.
The case goes back to 2018, when Gandhi allegedly called then-BJP chief Amit Shah "an accused in a murder case" during a rally.
Case politically motivated, says Gandhi
This isn't just about one court date—Gandhi's appearance drew heavy security and crowds of supporters outside the court.
Gandhi described the case as politically motivated, calling it a "political conspiracy," and Congress leaders expressed confidence in the judiciary, while the defamation complaint was filed by BJP's Vijay Mishra.
The next hearing is set for March 9, keeping this political rivalry in the spotlight.