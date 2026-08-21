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Home / News / India News / Gandhi's handwritten notes auctioned for ₹16.2cr in Mumbai
Gandhi's handwritten notes auctioned for ₹16.2cr in Mumbai
The notes were written between 1944 and 1946

Gandhi's handwritten notes auctioned for ₹16.2cr in Mumbai

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 21, 2026
04:46 pm
What's the story

A rare collection of handwritten notes by Mahatma Gandhi has been sold for a whopping $1.69 million (around ₹16.2cr) at an auction in Mumbai, reported the BBC. The notes were written to his close associate and freedom fighter Anand T Hingorani between 1944 and 1946 and offer a personal glimpse into the life of the Indian independence leader. The auction set a record for the highest price paid for an Indian historical document at an auction, per auction house Saffronart.

Personal correspondence

Notes were later compiled into a book

The notes, later compiled into a book titled A Thought for the Day, served as a source of guidance, consolation, and encouragement for Hingorani after the death of his wife Vidya.

Dinesh Vazirani, co-founder of Saffronart, said the collection offered a rare glimpse of Gandhi "through the lens of a close, personal relationship."

Auction details

Other items in the auction

The auction, titled Gandhi: From the Collection of Anand T Hingorani, featured 86 lots including letters, manuscripts, photographs, and personal objects.

The manuscript sold at the auction addresses various themes such as truth, ahimsa (non-violence), brahmacharya (celibacy), non-possession, fearlessness, religious equality, and service.

Other items included Gandhi's notes on God and the Bhagavad Gita, his portable spinning wheel, and two letters about the spiritual discipline of spinning.

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