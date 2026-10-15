Gandhinagar explosion at Kovika Dyes and Intermediates kills 4 workers
India
An explosion at Kovika Dyes and Intermediates in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, took the lives of four workers on Thursday.
The blast happened while they were doing pipe-fitting work near a boiler inside the GIDC industrial area.
Police say a pipe may have burst due to pressure, causing the accident.
Victims identified, FSL and GPCB probe
The victims have been identified, and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is checking for any signs of negligence or flammable materials.
The process of registering an accidental death case is underway, and they are carrying out postmortems to figure out exactly what went wrong.
Officials from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) will also visit the site to conduct an investigation.