Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat window hit by stones near Surat
Another stone pelting incident hit the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express near Surat's Sachin area on Tuesday.
A window was damaged just after leaving Surat station, but thankfully, no passenger was injured.
The train was stopped at Navsari for a quick safety check before continuing its journey.
Third Vande Bharat attack in Surat
This is actually the third attack on a Vande Bharat train in Surat this year: previous incidents happened in August and February.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) team from Udhna reached the spot and carried out a foot patrol from Sachin to Bhestan stations, and officials have launched an investigation.