Gandhis ask Delhi High Court to dismiss ED petition
India
Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have asked the Delhi High Court to throw out the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) petition against them in the National Herald case.
The Gandhis say the ED is misusing legal process, especially since the Rouse Avenue Court had declined to take cognisance of the ED's money-laundering chargesheet last December.
Gandhis say Subramanian Swamy complaint insufficient
Their main argument? The law does not allow "private complaint" like this to start ED action, pointing out that Dr. Subramanian Swamy's 2013 complaint is not enough on its own.
They also questioned why the ED rushed to file its petition within just 24 hours, calling it a break from normal procedure.
The single-judge bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing.