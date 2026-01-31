Gandhi's death anniversary: TN Governor, CM pay tributes
On the 78th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination—Martyrs's Day—Tamil Nadu's Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin paid floral tributes at different spots in Chennai, joining people across India in remembering Gandhi's impact.
'Gandhi lives on in our hearts'
A Lok Bhavan statement described Gandhi as "the eternal beacon of truth, non-violence and selfless service, whose life of sacrifice, Satyagraha and moral courage awakened the spirit of a nation," the Governor's office said.
Stalin used social media to denounce religious fanaticism and said Gandhi still lives on in people's hearts, promising to stand up against those who threaten his ideals.
Observance of 2-minute silence
Across India, the nation's highest dignitaries were expected to gather at Rajghat in Delhi.
The country paused for two minutes at 11am to honor Gandhi and all who gave their lives for freedom—a moment of unity that still resonates today.