Ganesan arrested in Chennai tied to 35cr TVK bribery plot
India
A 41-year-old man named Ganesan from Usilampatti, Madurai, has been arrested by Chennai police for allegedly trying to bribe TVK MLA Vijay M.
He's accused of attempting to sway the MLA's vote in a key Assembly resolution against Speaker JCD Prabhakar.
This arrest is tied to a bigger ₹35 crore bribery plot involving another TVK MLA and a survey firm called IPDS.
Police arrest 11 in bribery scandal
The case began when Uthangarai TVK MLA N. Elaiyaraja reported that a caller claiming to run a survey firm named IPDS offered him up to ₹35 crore to vote a certain way, and after he refused, his family was threatened.
Between July 1 and 9, police arrested 11 people linked to this scandal.
Investigations are still ongoing as authorities dig deeper into the bribery network.