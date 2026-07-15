Ganesan arrested in Chennai tied to 35cr TVK bribery plot

A 41-year-old man named Ganesan from Usilampatti, Madurai, has been arrested by Chennai police for allegedly trying to bribe TVK MLA Vijay M.

He's accused of attempting to sway the MLA's vote in a key Assembly resolution against Speaker JCD Prabhakar.

This arrest is tied to a bigger ₹35 crore bribery plot involving another TVK MLA and a survey firm called IPDS.