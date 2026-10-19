Ganesh Ramkumar Yadav killed near Shiv Sena office in Thane
India
A 30-year-old man, Ganesh Ramkumar Yadav, was attacked and killed near a Shiv Sena office in Badlapur West, Thane, in the early hours of Monday, October 19, 2026, around 12:50am.
His associate Abu Hallal Sheikh was also injured.
Police say the attackers used choppers, swords, and axes.
Police detain suspects amid contract dispute
According to Yadav's family, the attack was tied to an ongoing business rivalry over building material contracts.
Police have already detained a few of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.