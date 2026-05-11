Ganga Expressway bus flip in Budaun kills 1, injures 30+
A sleeper bus flipped over on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district around 12:30am on Monday, May 11, 2026, leaving one person dead and more than 30 injured.
The crash happened after a tire burst sent the bus rolling across lanes near Sarai Piparia village.
Thankfully, it missed a nearby ditch, which could have made things even worse.
Deceased identified as Anuj from Fatehpur
The person who died has been identified as Anuj from Fatehpur.
Six people with serious injuries were sent to Bareilly for advanced treatment, while others are recovering at local health centers.
According to District Magistrate Avneesh Rai, a few passengers with minor injuries have been discharged after treatment.
Emergency teams had to break windows and cut through the seats to help everyone out.
Early investigation points to speeding and the tire burst as the main causes.