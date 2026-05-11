Ganga Expressway bus flip in Budaun kills 1, injures 30+

Deceased identified as Anuj from Fatehpur

The person who died has been identified as Anuj from Fatehpur.

Six people with serious injuries were sent to Bareilly for advanced treatment, while others are recovering at local health centers.

According to District Magistrate Avneesh Rai, a few passengers with minor injuries have been discharged after treatment.

Emergency teams had to break windows and cut through the seats to help everyone out.

Early investigation points to speeding and the tire burst as the main causes.