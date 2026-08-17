Ganga Expressway in Unnao develops crack months after April inauguration
India
Just a few months after opening, the Ganga Expressway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, has developed a noticeable crack near the Sarai Katian Canal Bridge.
Photos of the damage quickly made the rounds online and got people talking.
The expressway, meant to connect Meerut and Prayagraj, was inaugurated at the end of April.
Teams begin repairs, drainage damage noted
The crack was spotted near an expansion joint, and teams have already started fixing it along with a nearby pothole.
Inspections also revealed damaged drainage structures that could cause flooding during heavy rains.
While repair work is underway, critics are questioning the quality of construction and maintenance on the newly opened expressway.