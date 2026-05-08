Ganga Expressway proposed 140km extension from Meerut to Haridwar
Big news for road trippers and pilgrims: the Ganga Expressway is proposed to be extended by 140km, connecting Meerut all the way to Haridwar.
This six-lane route will make it much easier (and faster) to travel between major spiritual spots like Haridwar and Prayagraj, especially for those heading to Mahakumbh.
Haridwar to Prayagraj in 7-8 hours
With this extension, you'll be able to get from Haridwar to Prayagraj in just seven to eight hours instead of the usual 11 to 13 hours.
The expressway will also link up with Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand and Govardhan Math in Puri, making long journeys smoother for everyone.
Plus, it'll connect with other big highways and help ease traffic on NH-58, a win for both travelers and locals.
The project was announced by Prime Minister Modi in April, and survey work for land acquisition has begun.