Ganga Expressway proposed 140km extension from Meerut to Haridwar

Haridwar to Prayagraj in 7-8 hours

With this extension, you'll be able to get from Haridwar to Prayagraj in just seven to eight hours instead of the usual 11 to 13 hours.

The expressway will also link up with Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand and Govardhan Math in Puri, making long journeys smoother for everyone.

Plus, it'll connect with other big highways and help ease traffic on NH-58, a win for both travelers and locals.

The project was announced by Prime Minister Modi in April, and survey work for land acquisition has begun.