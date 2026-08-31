Ganga in Varanasi nears warning mark as 80 people evacuated
India
The Ganga River in Varanasi is creeping up to the warning mark, which led 80 people from 17 families to shift to flood relief camps, while around 70 more people were preparing to move to safer locations.
The water's rising at about 2cm per hour, and even the Varuna River is swelling because of it.
District Magistrate Sayendra Kumar inspects camps
To keep everyone safe, authorities have set up 61 relief camps and used nearly 200 boats for evacuations.
District Magistrate Sayendra Kumar checked on the camps himself, making sure there's enough food, water, medical help, and clean facilities.
Municipal teams are working on cleanliness drives and health checkups for evacuees, and schools are staying open so students don't miss out.