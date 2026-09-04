Ganga river crosses danger levels as Bihar floods on Janmashtami

A broken embankment on the Punpun River has made things worse, flooding villages and cutting off roads in Arwal.

Rescue teams have been deployed in Munger and Buxar.

Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary conducted his planned aerial survey of Patna and surrounding areas today before chairing a disaster management review meeting, while PM Narendra Modi spoke with the chief minister after returning from a foreign visit and reviewed the flood situation.

The weather department warns that more heavy rain could be coming for several districts, including Patna and Gaya, making everyone brace for what's next.