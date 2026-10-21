Why Ganga has gone dry at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri
What's the story
Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar is facing a sharp drop in Ganga water levels, making it difficult for pilgrims to take holy dips in the Ganga. The problem has arisen due to the annual closure of the Upper Ganga Canal for maintenance work. This includes desilting, repairs and embankment work. The canal's closure is managed by the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department and usually lasts 20 days.
Pilgrim impact
Pilgrims forced to use mugs, lotas for holy dip
Despite the reduced water levels, many devotees have continued to visit Har Ki Pauri.
Some have adjusted their rituals to accommodate the situation.
Many visitors used mugs and small vessels (lotas) for bathing on the ghat steps due to low water levels.
Vikas Tyagi, Executive Engineer of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, confirmed that the maintenance work is underway and assured that arrangements have been made for visiting pilgrims.
Twitter Post
Video shows dry river
VIDEO | Haridwar: Devotees disappointed as water level drops at Har Ki Pauri Ganga canal, which has been closed for 20 days for repairs.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/ZregU34tcV
Pilgrim experiences
Adjusting to the situation
According to ANI, Sanjay, a visiting devotee, expressed his disappointment over not being able to take a proper dip.
He said, "We were very happy to have darshan of Mother Ganga, though the lack of water made taking a dip difficult. We were unaware of the closure beforehand; residents informed us that water supply would fully resume around Dhanteras. Although we couldn't take a proper dip, we bathed using water containers and felt blessed to be here.
Pilgrim
'We felt bit disappointed'
Garima, who came for her child's mundan ceremony, was also disappointed but managed to perform her rituals.
"When we first saw that the main flow was closed, we felt a bit disappointed as it was our first visit. However, I managed to sit in the water and perform the ritual comfortably. We completed the ceremonies smoothly, and despite the lower water level, we feel deeply fulfilled," she said.