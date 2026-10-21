Why Ganga has gone dry at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri 

Despite the reduced water levels, many devotees have continued to visit Har Ki Pauri.

Some have adjusted their rituals to accommodate the situation.

Many visitors used mugs and small vessels (lotas) for bathing on the ghat steps due to low water levels.

Vikas Tyagi, Executive Engineer of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, confirmed that the maintenance work is underway and assured that arrangements have been made for visiting pilgrims.