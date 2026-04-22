Gangotri Temple in Uttarakhand requires non-Hindu visitors to drink panchgavya
India
Non-Hindu visitors to Uttarakhand's Gangotri Temple will need to consume Panchgavya (a traditional mix of cow milk, curd, ghee, urine, dung, and Ganga water) before entering.
The temple committee says this new step is about keeping with Sanatan Dharma traditions during the busy Char Dham Yatra season.
Badrinath bars non-Hindus Yamunotri welcomes all
While the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee recently decided to bar non-Hindus altogether, Yamunotri Temple is welcoming everyone with its Atithi Devo Bhava (the guest is god) approach.
Each temple seems to be finding its own way of balancing tradition and inclusivity.