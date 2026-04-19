Gangotri, Yamunotri open in Uttarakhand as Char Dham Yatra begins
India
The 2026 Char Dham Yatra has officially begun, with the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples opening their doors in Uttarakhand on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared that the openings were marked by traditional rituals, bringing a wave of excitement for devotees ready to start this spiritual journey.
Kedarnath opens April 22 8am.
Next up, Kedarnath Temple will welcome visitors on April 22 at 8am after its ceremonial idol travels from Omkareshwar Temple.
This year, the Uttarakhand government says it has stepped up arrangements to help make the pilgrimage smoother and safer for everyone heading out on this sacred route.