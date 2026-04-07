Ganjam boys Om Prakash and Ganesh injured by explosive ball
India
In Ganjam, Odisha, two boys, 14-year-old Om Prakash and eight-year-old Ganesh, were playing near home when they found what looked like a ball.
Sadly, it turned out to be an explosive and went off while they tossed it around.
Om Prakash was seriously injured, while Ganesh escaped with minor wounds.
Om Prakash treated, police probe explosive
Om Prakash is getting advanced treatment at Berhampur Medical College, and Ganesh sustained minor injuries.
Police are now trying to figure out how the explosive ended up in the neighborhood.