Ganjam boys Om Prakash and Ganesh injured by explosive ball India Apr 07, 2026

In Ganjam, Odisha, two boys, 14-year-old Om Prakash and eight-year-old Ganesh, were playing near home when they found what looked like a ball.

Sadly, it turned out to be an explosive and went off while they tossed it around.

Om Prakash was seriously injured, while Ganesh escaped with minor wounds.