Ganjam CDO Samir Kumar Jena alleges threats from BJP MLA
2022-batch IAS officer Samir Kumar Jena, posted as the Chief Development Officer (CDO) and Executive Officer of the Ganjam Zilla Parishad in Odisha, has filed a complaint against BJP MLA Saroj Kumar Padhi, saying he was verbally abused and threatened during a meeting about flood relief on November 3.
The incident took place at the Aska NAC office in Ganjam district and has sparked quite a bit of conversation.
Jena seeks police protection citing CCTV
Jena is now asking for police protection and points to CCTV footage as proof.
Even though Padhi says the differences between him and Jena had been resolved through mutual discussions, tensions are still high.
Other government officials have stepped up to support Jena, urging that all disaster relief workers be protected from political intimidation.
The opposition party BJD has also filed its own complaint against Padhi, putting more spotlight on the issue.