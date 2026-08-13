Ganpat Singh Bhandari, Jaipur retired judge, duped 2.5cr by scammers
A 90-year-old retired judge in Jaipur, Ganpat Singh Bhandari, was tricked out of ₹2.5 crore by scammers pretending to be CBI and RBI officials.
It all started with a WhatsApp video call claiming his bank account was linked to a huge hawala case.
The fraudsters threatened him with arrest and pressured him into silence.
SBI manager intervention prompts police probe
Over two weeks, Bhandari was forced to share his financial information and ended up transferring ₹2,50,51,000 from his SBI account in Gandhi Nagar between August 3 and 10.
Things could have gotten worse, but an alert SBI manager noticed something off when Bhandari went to the Johari Bazaar branch on Wednesday, and the scammers later asked him to transfer money from his PPF account.
Thanks to the manager's warning, the family reported it to police, and an investigation is now underway under cybercrime laws.