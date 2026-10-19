Garba events in Gujarat ask Muslims to leave, police probe
Navratri festivities in Gujarat have turned tense after announcements at some garba events asked Muslims to leave, after the controversy had already surfaced in September at Surat's Raslok Navratri event, where organizers announced that Muslims would not be allowed.
At Rang Morlo in Ahmedabad on October 14, an anchor announced that "the VHP had come to protect Hindus" and later said he was speaking on behalf of the organizers.
This move caused backlash (folk singer Aditya Gadhvi even distanced himself from the incident through a statement on Instagram) and led to police looking into what happened.
VHP confronts Muslim worker in Vadodara
The situation escalated when VHP members confronted a Muslim worker at a Vadodara garba on October 16.
Similar incidents have popped up across Gujarat, with some organizers barring Muslims from attending or working at events, even though garba is recognized by UNESCO as a tradition meant to bring communities together.
These actions are raising real worries about growing divides and the future of communal harmony during what's supposed to be a joyful, inclusive festival.