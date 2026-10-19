Garba events in Gujarat ask Muslims to leave, police probe

Navratri festivities in Gujarat have turned tense after announcements at some garba events asked Muslims to leave, after the controversy had already surfaced in September at Surat's Raslok Navratri event, where organizers announced that Muslims would not be allowed.

At Rang Morlo in Ahmedabad on October 14, an anchor announced that "the VHP had come to protect Hindus" and later said he was speaking on behalf of the organizers.

This move caused backlash (folk singer Aditya Gadhvi even distanced himself from the incident through a statement on Instagram) and led to police looking into what happened.