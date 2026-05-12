Garga Chattopadhyay arrested in Kolkata over alleged election misinformation
India
Garga Chattopadhyay, the face behind Bangla Pokkho and its "Bengal for Bengalis" push, was arrested in Kolkata on Tuesday.
The Election Commission accused him of spreading false information about voting machines and stirring up rumors ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, leading to his arrest by Kolkata police.
Harvard educated neuroscientist polarizing Bengali youth
Chattopadhyay is a Harvard-educated neuroscientist who has become a well-known activist among Bengali youth through social media campaigns and grassroots movements.
While some see him as a cultural advocate, others call out his strong regional stance and criticism of non-Bengali communities.
He will be produced in court on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged misinformation.