Garlic-laden truck loses control on Vijayanagara highway, kills 4
India
A serious highway crash in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district left at least four people dead after a garlic-laden truck lost control and set off a chain collision with a car, government bus, and at least three motorcycles.
The impact was so severe that the truck overturned and dragged the car for nearly 100 meters, causing a huge traffic jam.
Government bus injuries, police register case
About 25 passengers on the government bus were injured and taken to a hospital, while three more people were hurt when the same truck hit two motorcycles earlier nearby.
Police are looking into what went wrong and have registered a case as they try to piece together how this tragic accident happened.