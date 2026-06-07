Gas and diesel steady nationwide as Delhi LPG rises ₹29

Fuel prices climbed nearly ₹7.5/liter

Even though fuel prices didn't budge today, they've actually climbed by nearly ₹7.5 per liter over the past few weeks, mostly because global crude oil costs have shot up due to tensions in West Asia.

Commercial LPG cylinders are pricier too; a 19-kg one in Delhi now costs ₹3,113.50 after a recent hike.

Plus, starting June 1, the government reduced export duties on petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), with the revised rates of ₹1.5/litre, ₹13.5/litre, and ₹9.5/litre respectively, which could keep things unpredictable for a while.