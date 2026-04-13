Gas cylinder blast in Darbhanga kills 3, probe under way
India
A heartbreaking accident hit Darbhanga, Bihar, when a gas cylinder exploded in a family's home on Sunday evening.
The blast claimed the lives of Govind Kumar, 24, his wife, Mishu Kumari, 22, and their three-month-old son.
The explosion is thought to have started from a gas leak, turning what should have been an ordinary day into an unimaginable loss.
Four injured including firefighter in Darbhanga
The fire spread so quickly that the family had no chance to escape.
Four others, including a firefighter, were injured and are being treated at a private hospital.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control after about an hour.
Authorities have launched an investigation to figure out exactly what went wrong.