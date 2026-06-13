Gas inhalation kills 4 at illegal Ramgarh coal mine
India
Four men lost their lives after inhaling toxic gasses inside an illegal coal mine near Argada, Ramgarh district, Jharkhand, on Saturday.
It is suspected that two miners got trapped about 40 feet underground, and two others may have become trapped when they tried to rescue them.
Victims identified, oxygen deficiency suspected
A rescue team from Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) managed to pull all four men out, but sadly, none survived.
The victims were identified as Dev Kumar Bedia, 25; Dablu Bedia, 26; Kishore Ravani, 26; and Ashish Rajwar, 29.
Local police said the likely cause was oxygen deficiency in the mine.
Authorities are now investigating how this unauthorized mining led to such a heartbreaking loss.