Gas inhalation kills 4 at illegal Ramgarh coal mine

Victims identified, oxygen deficiency suspected

A rescue team from Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) managed to pull all four men out, but sadly, none survived.

The victims were identified as Dev Kumar Bedia, 25; Dablu Bedia, 26; Kishore Ravani, 26; and Ashish Rajwar, 29.

Local police said the likely cause was oxygen deficiency in the mine.

Authorities are now investigating how this unauthorized mining led to such a heartbreaking loss.