Gasoline and diesel prices in India unchanged since May
India
No surprises at the pump today: gasoline and diesel prices across India haven't changed since May.
Even with all the ups and downs in global oil markets (thanks to tensions in West Asia), state-run oil companies are keeping things steady for now, giving everyone a bit of a breather from price hikes.
Government imposes 90-day retail pause
Fuel costs depend on lots of things: world crude oil rates, how the rupee is doing against the dollar, state taxes, and even transport costs.
Recently, the government put a 90-day pause on industrial, commercial, and institutional consumers getting fuel at retail fuel outlets; they'll need to buy from bulk sellers instead.
This move should help keep lines shorter for everyday drivers and ease pressure on local pumps.