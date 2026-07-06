Gate collapse at government school in Balakundi, Karnataka injures 4
India
At a government school in Balakundi village, Karnataka, four students were injured when the main gate suddenly collapsed while being opened.
One student, Nayana Kumari, had serious facial injuries and was moved to a private hospital for better care.
The other three also needed medical attention.
Villagers say school ignored gate complaints
People in the village say they had already complained about the unsafe gate, especially since it apparently fell in the past year too, but nothing was really fixed.
Now, locals are upset and want answers from the school for not taking action to keep students safe.