Gates locked 6 hours at Chennai airport, 17 flights affected

On Tuesday morning, hundreds of people flying out of Chennai's international terminal were stuck in long lines after key entry gates stayed locked for six hours.

With gates five, eight, nine, and 10 closed from 5am to 11am. access to check-in was a mess: queues spilled all the way into the parking lot, and some folks waited over an hour just to get inside.

17 flights to places like London, Dubai, Singapore, and Doha were affected.