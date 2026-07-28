Gates locked 6 hours at Chennai airport, 17 flights affected
On Tuesday morning, hundreds of people flying out of Chennai's international terminal were stuck in long lines after key entry gates stayed locked for six hours.
With gates five, eight, nine, and 10 closed from 5am to 11am. access to check-in was a mess: queues spilled all the way into the parking lot, and some folks waited over an hour just to get inside.
17 flights to places like London, Dubai, Singapore, and Doha were affected.
Passengers ask Chennai airport open gates
Because of the bottleneck at the entrance, passengers had to rush through check-in, customs, and immigration under serious stress.
Many heard their flight announcements while still stuck in line. E-visa holders faced even more delays at clearance points.
Frustrated travelers said other airports like Mumbai and Bengaluru handle crowds much better and are now asking airport authorities to keep all entry gates open during peak times.
Some are even choosing Mumbai for their international trips until things improve at Chennai.