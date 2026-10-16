Gauhati HC asks Center and Assam to trace Mumtaz Begum
India
The Gauhati High Court has asked the Center and the Assam government to track down Mumtaz Begum, a woman expelled to Bangladesh on June 13, 2026.
She was picked up on May 30, 2026 after being declared a foreigner, and sent across the border just two weeks later.
Now, India is talking with Bangladesh to help locate her.
Court awaits report on Mumtaz Begum
Begum was first labeled a foreigner back in 2019, but this April, the High Court said that decision was not fair and ordered her case be reviewed.
Even though she showed up as told, she was still detained and expelled.
Her husband filed a petition saying she never got a chance to challenge the order or even see it.
The court is now waiting for an official report on what really happened with her case.