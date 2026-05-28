Gauhati High Court acquits 2 men in sexual assault case

Court cited FIR and statement delays

This case started in July 2020 when the girl's father accused the men of harassing his daughter for two years.

The defense argued that the trial court relied mostly on her testimony, but the High Court found inconsistencies in the survivor's evidence, like a nine-day gap before filing the FIR and an 11-day wait to record her statement.

Because of these issues and the lack of solid proof, the court gave both men the benefit of the doubt.