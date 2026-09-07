Gauhati High Court orders Assam pay ₹200,000 to Mujammel Hoque

The Gauhati High Court has ordered Assam's government to pay ₹200,000 to Mujammel Hoque after his wife, Mumtaz Begum, was wrongly deported to Bangladesh in 2026, even though she produced documents showing that her grandfather's name was in voter lists prior to 1971.

A tribunal called her a foreigner, but the High Court later canceled that decision and demanded a proper review.