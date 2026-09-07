Gauhati High Court orders Assam pay ₹200,000 to Mujammel Hoque
The Gauhati High Court has ordered Assam's government to pay ₹200,000 to Mujammel Hoque after his wife, Mumtaz Begum, was wrongly deported to Bangladesh in 2026, even though she produced documents showing that her grandfather's name was in voter lists prior to 1971.
A tribunal called her a foreigner, but the High Court later canceled that decision and demanded a proper review.
Assam to investigate Mumtaz Begum's deportation
The court called out officials for not telling Begum or her family about the deportation, which meant she couldn't fight it.
Now, Assam's home department will investigate what happened.
Police have been told to communicate better in future cases, and India's Ministry of External Affairs has been asked to help bring Begum back from Bangladesh.
The case will be reviewed again on September 24, 2026.