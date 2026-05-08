Gaurav Kumar arrested in Dehradun for posing as Kanishk Singh

Bhavana Pandey alleges ₹25L fraud

The whole thing unraveled when Congress leader Bhavana Pandey reported that Kumar cheated her out of ₹25 lakh by promising her a senior party role.

He even used recordings of voices he claimed were top Congress leaders to make his story believable.

Turns out this wasn't his first time: he's linked to earlier scams in Jaipur and Patna too.

Right now, he's in judicial custody while police look for more victims.