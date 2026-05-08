Gaurav Kumar arrested in Dehradun for posing as Kanishk Singh
Gaurav Kumar from Amritsar, arrested in Dehradun, has been arrested for pretending to be Kanishk Singh, who earlier served as Rahul Gandhi's secretary, and tricking Congress leaders in several states.
Police say Kumar used a fake Truecaller profile and public info to offer party positions and election tickets in exchange for cash, targeting leaders in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.
Bhavana Pandey alleges ₹25L fraud
The whole thing unraveled when Congress leader Bhavana Pandey reported that Kumar cheated her out of ₹25 lakh by promising her a senior party role.
He even used recordings of voices he claimed were top Congress leaders to make his story believable.
Turns out this wasn't his first time: he's linked to earlier scams in Jaipur and Patna too.
Right now, he's in judicial custody while police look for more victims.