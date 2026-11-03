Gaurav Satyendra Routela allegedly tampered IndiGo Delhi-Pune emergency exit cover
India
A 33-year-old passenger, Gaurav Satyendra Routela, got into trouble for allegedly tampering with the emergency exit door lever cover on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Pune right after takeoff.
His actions set off an alarm and left everyone a bit shaken.
When questioned, he said he was just curious and didn't realize how serious it was.
Passenger Routela faces aviation safety charges
The crew reported the incident, and Routela now faces charges under aviation safety laws.
Thankfully, the flight still landed safely in Pune around 2am.
Authorities are investigating further and reminding everyone that tampering with safety equipment is no joke: it puts lives at risk.