Gauri Lankesh accused and drug suspect photographed with Hubballi-Dharwad Commissioner
Photos of two men, one accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case and another facing drug charges, posing with Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Borase Bhushan Gulabarao have gone viral.
The snaps were taken when the pair dropped by to congratulate him after he took office, and were widely shared on social media.
Police deny association, vow impartial action
Amid the buzz, police clarified there is no connection between the commissioner and these visitors.
They explained that over 200 people, including some with criminal records, have visited recently, and said, "Their presence or photographs should not be construed as any association with the Police Department."
Reassuringly, they added that their team is committed to fair law enforcement: "Hubballi-Dharwad City Police remains committed to strict and impartial action against crime and criminals, without fear or favor."