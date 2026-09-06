Gauri Lankesh accused and drug suspect photographed with Hubballi-Dharwad Commissioner

Amid the buzz, police clarified there is no connection between the commissioner and these visitors.

They explained that over 200 people, including some with criminal records, have visited recently, and said, "Their presence or photographs should not be construed as any association with the Police Department."

Reassuringly, they added that their team is committed to fair law enforcement: "Hubballi-Dharwad City Police remains committed to strict and impartial action against crime and criminals, without fear or favor."