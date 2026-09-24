Gautam Adani and Suvendu Adhikari kick off Kolkata 2,000-bed hospital
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari just kicked off work on a huge new 2,000-bed hospital in New Town, Kolkata.
Called the Adani Arogya Mandir, this place aims to boost healthcare in the city, and half the beds will be set aside for people who can't afford treatment.
New Town 51-acre hospital planned
The hospital would be built on a sprawling 51-acre plot in Action Area 2 of New Town.
The launch included a traditional bhumi pujan with Adani family members present.
Earlier in the day, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani visited Kalighat Temple and later would also hold meetings with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and industry representatives, showing he's serious about supporting local development.
This project is expected to make healthcare much more accessible for underprivileged communities around Kolkata.