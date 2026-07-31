Gautam Adani donates ₹11cr to Assam CM Relief Fund
India
Gautam Adani, the head of Adani Group, has stepped up with a ₹11 crore donation to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund as the state battles severe floods.
The money will go toward helping families who have lost their homes and belongings.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news online and thanked Adani for his timely support.
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Adani's contribution is set to boost ongoing relief work for thousands displaced by flooding, and he is also sending extra resources beyond just money.
Sarma described Adani's quiet and compassionate way of giving, helping quietly without seeking public attention.
Sarma also assured that every rupee in the relief fund would be used responsibly to rebuild lives and communities hit by this disaster.