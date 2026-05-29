Gautam Kumar Dak booked after viral audio allegedly abusing policeman
India
Rajasthan's Minister of State for Cooperation Gautam Kumar Dak is facing legal trouble after an audio clip allegedly showing him abusing a policeman went viral.
Police in Chittorgarh booked him on Thursday for obstructing government duties and criminal intimidation.
Gautam Kumar Dak says audio doctored
According to the FIR, Dak asked the SHO about the two constables, publicly abused them, and threatened one over a previous transfer order.
Dak has denied his connection with the audio in a video statement, saying the audio was "doctored" and claiming he's being framed because of his crackdown on illegal mining.