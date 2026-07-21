Gautam Singh joins Jantar Mantar protest demanding Dharmendra Pradhan resign

Gautam Singh, the 21-year-old behind the viral America kya kehta tha? meme, showed up at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 20 to join the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Singh, a Delhi vlogger, posted videos from the protest and called for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign, saying that "even America is demanding" it.