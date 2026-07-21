Gautam Singh joins Jantar Mantar protest demanding Dharmendra Pradhan resign
India
Gautam Singh, the 21-year-old behind the viral America kya kehta tha? meme, showed up at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 20 to join the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
Singh, a Delhi vlogger, posted videos from the protest and called for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign, saying that "even America is demanding" it.
CJP demands ₹1cr for NEET families
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das listed their main demands: Pradhan's resignation, ₹1 crore compensation for families of over 20 deceased NEET aspirants, and activist Sonam Wangchuk's release from hospital.
Thousands gathered in central Delhi and promised to keep pushing until their demands are met.