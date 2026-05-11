Gelatin sticks found near PM Narendra Modi convoy in Bengaluru
India
Just 90 minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to arrive in Bengaluru, two gelatin sticks were found near his convoy's planned route.
The discovery happened during a routine security check close to Thathaguni, about a kilometer from the NICE Road junction.
Constable spots suspicious packet, NIA investigating
A constable spotted the suspicious packet around 25 feet from the road, and authorities quickly secured the area.
Now, both local police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are on the case; no arrests yet, but special teams are working to track down who placed the explosives.