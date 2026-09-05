Gen Anil Chauhan says Pakistan remains security concern for India
India
Former chief of defense staff Gen Anil Chauhan says Pakistan is still a big security concern for India.
At an event in New Delhi, he pointed out that the new "Makkah Joint Defence Agreement" with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye could make Pakistan overconfident and lead to risky moves.
Chauhan warns of nuclear proxy warfare
Chauhan highlighted that Pakistan continues to use proxy warfare and terrorism, which is tricky because of its nuclear weapons.
He emphasized that we have to stay vigilant and ready.
He also mentioned India's strong responses (like the Uri, Balakot, and Operation Sindoor strikes) and called for boosting our tech game in areas like cyber and space to handle future threats.