Gen. Chauhan unveils joint air defense doctrine to integrate services India May 29, 2026

India's top defense chief, General Anil Chauhan, just rolled out a new Joint Air Defense Doctrine to help the Army, Navy, and Air Force work together more smoothly.

The goal? Sharpen India's air defense against modern threats and make sure all three services can respond as one team.

Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff shared the news on X, highlighting how this move boosts both integration and readiness.