Gen. Chauhan unveils joint air defense doctrine to integrate services
India
India's top defense chief, General Anil Chauhan, just rolled out a new Joint Air Defense Doctrine to help the Army, Navy, and Air Force work together more smoothly.
The goal? Sharpen India's air defense against modern threats and make sure all three services can respond as one team.
Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff shared the news on X, highlighting how this move boosts both integration and readiness.
Chauhan introduced special forces, airborne doctrines
This isn't Gen. Chauhan's first step toward modernization: last year he introduced doctrines for Special Forces and airborne operations at the Ran Samwad seminar in Mhow.
These efforts are all about prepping India's armed forces for future challenges and encouraging better teamwork across services.