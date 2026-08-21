Gen. Manoj Naravane: China, not Pakistan, is India's long-term rival
India
Former Army chief Gen. Manoj Naravane says China, not Pakistan, is India's main long-term rival, especially when it comes to politics, trade, and military power.
At his book launch, he explained that while both countries are security threats to India, their challenges are pretty different.
Naravane: Pakistan allegedly supports terrorism
Naravane called Pakistan an immediate threat because of its alleged support for terrorism on India's western border.
But he stressed that China is the bigger challenge for the future and said India needs a strong military to deter any aggression from Beijing, though talking things out diplomatically should always come first.